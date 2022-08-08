DCFS announces immediate changes following overdose death of 2-year-old

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senate Select Committee on Women and Children added the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to its agenda for Monday, Aug. 8.

The move comes following the arrest of a caretaker on sexual abuse charges and the overdose death of a toddler.

Lawmakers had questions for DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. The secretary said she is “gutted” after recent cases involving children.

There will be immediate changes by DCFS.

Scottie Hunter explains on 9News at 6.

