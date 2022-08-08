DCFS announces immediate changes following overdose death of 2-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senate Select Committee on Women and Children added the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to its agenda for Monday, Aug. 8.

The move comes following the arrest of a caretaker on sexual abuse charges and the overdose death of a toddler.

Lawmakers had questions for DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. The secretary said she is “gutted” after recent cases involving children.

There will be immediate changes by DCFS.

