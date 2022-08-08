Jameis Winston ‘tweaks his foot’ at practice on Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston tweaked his foot at practice on Monday. The veteran quarterback left practice early to get the injury evaluated.

Winston missed a major portion of last season after suffering a torn ACL. He was 5-2 as a starter.

Winston has been wearing a knee brace the entire training camp.

Winston signed a two-year extension this offseason with the Saints.

