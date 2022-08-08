Jameis Winston ‘tweaks his foot’ at practice on Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston tweaked his foot at practice on Monday. The veteran quarterback left practice early to get the injury evaluated.

Jameis Winston tweaked his foot and went in to get evaluated — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 8, 2022

Winston missed a major portion of last season after suffering a torn ACL. He was 5-2 as a starter.

Winston has been wearing a knee brace the entire training camp.

Winston signed a two-year extension this offseason with the Saints.

