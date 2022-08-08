Tioga’s Coach Kevin Cook previews 2022 season with the Sportsnite crew
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians’ Head Coach Kevin Cook came into the studio to talk about the upcoming season.
Coach Cook talked about the growth of the team from last year and who he looks forward to playing on this year’s schedule.
