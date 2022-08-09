Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8.

APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

