Grambling State University welcomes new head volleyball coach

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University has a new head volleyball coach for the Lady Tigers.

Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, welcomed Coach Paige Phillips on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

“We are very excited to welcome Paige Phillips to Grambling State University and to be our next head volleyball coach. She brings a level of excitement and a wealth of knowledge to our program. She played at an HBCU and coached under one of the best volleyball coaches in Jody Brown at North Carolina Central. I am thrilled to be able to bring in a talented coach as we transition to move forward,” he said.

Phillips was an assistant coach at North Carolina Central for the past four volleyball seasons. She was promoted to associate head coach before leaving the school.

“I am elated for this new opportunity at Grambling State University and look forward to leading the volleyball program to new heights,” Phillips said. “I’d also like to thank President (Rick) Gallot and Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott for their visionary leadership and commitment to excellence for the volleyball program. I cannot wait to get started!” she said.

In 2021, Phillips assisted in North Carolina Central, recording 11 victories and nine wins in conference play. This was the most in the Division I era for the Eagles. The program also secured its first-ever win in the MEAC Volleyball Championship.

As a player for the Eagles, Phillips racked up 1,896 career assists, which remains a Division I-era record at NCCU and is fourth all-time in the program. She averaged 5.75 assists per set over four seasons, which also ranks seventh all-time at NCCU. Phillips graduated from Vestavia Hills High School in Birmingham, Ala., where as a junior she collected 1,184 assists, 208 digs and 46 service aces on her way to being named the Birmingham News South Player of the Year.

Phillips graduated from North Carolina Central in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in biology, with a concentration in pre-med. She also obtained her master’s degree in biology and biomedical sciences from NCCU in 2020.

The university’s previous coach, Chelsey Lucas, was fired as the result of an internal investigation within the volleyball program.

