Many’s Tackett Curtis named to MaxPreps Preseason All-American Team

MANY, La. (KALB) - The anticipation and the accolades continue to grow for Many’s Tackett Curtis ahead of his senior season.

MaxPreps named him to the 2022 Preseason All-American Second Team as a linebacker. The USC commit will line up on both sides of the ball this season for the Tigers as he looks to lead them to their fourth straight state championship game appearance.

As a safety and linebacker for the Tigers last season, Curtis recorded over 100 tackles with 12.5 tackles for loss and one interception.

Curtis joins three other players from Louisiana on the preseason All-American team, including Newman’s Arch Manning. Many and Newman will meet in week four at Many High School in a battle of two of the best recruits in the country.

