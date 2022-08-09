Many’s Tackett Curtis named to MaxPreps Preseason All-American Team

Tackett Curtis leading the Tigers in the semifinal game.
Tackett Curtis leading the Tigers in the semifinal game.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KALB) - The anticipation and the accolades continue to grow for Many’s Tackett Curtis ahead of his senior season.

MaxPreps named him to the 2022 Preseason All-American Second Team as a linebacker. The USC commit will line up on both sides of the ball this season for the Tigers as he looks to lead them to their fourth straight state championship game appearance.

As a safety and linebacker for the Tigers last season, Curtis recorded over 100 tackles with 12.5 tackles for loss and one interception.

Curtis joins three other players from Louisiana on the preseason All-American team, including Newman’s Arch Manning. Many and Newman will meet in week four at Many High School in a battle of two of the best recruits in the country.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Left to right: Katchtrin O. Day and Olivia M. Day
Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dies following Bunkie shooting
Bradly J. Dyer, 26
Colfax man arrested for sending explicit photos to Concordia minor
On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave...
City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’

Latest News

LLWS exhibit at Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
2019 LLWS Championship team from Louisiana unveils new exhibit at La. Sports Hall of Fame
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) tweaks his foot at practice on Monday.
Jameis Winston ‘tweaks his foot’ at practice on Monday
Tioga's Head Coach joins us the sports team for Sportsnite
Tioga’s Coach Kevin Cook previews 2022 season with the Sportsnite crew
The Offense and Defense will look different with two new play callers with the Demons this season
NSU has two coordinators ready to bring a spark to the team