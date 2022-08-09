Public meeting to address Alexandria crime

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Last night’s deadly shooting marked the 11th homicide this year in the City of Alexandria. It happened just a day before the city council was set to hear from residents over concerns about public safety.

Tonight, residents are being asked to attend a public hearing scheduled for the end of the council meeting starting at 5 p.m., where they will be able to address city officials and speak out about the crimes taking place in their neighborhoods. From there, the council will look to create a tentative plan for solutions to slow down the recent rise of crime. Once a plan is created, it will go back in front of the council at a future meeting to be voted on and put into action.

We have heard from Council President Catherine Davidson that the goal to combat rising violent crime will be done through a 10-point plan. This includes a dashboard where residents can stay up to date with crimes taking place and address the officer shortage.

Tonight’s meeting will be held inside Alexandria Convention Hall. If you are unable to attend, we will have a livestream set up on our Facebook page and here on this page.

