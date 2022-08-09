Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Marksville Tigers

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers are ready to start this season because the way last year went for them was not their brand of football. They finished the season 3-8 and were a first-round exit in the playoffs.

Senior Linebacker Hunter Warren said he is ready to move on.

“Rough year rebuilding,” said Warren. ”Every team goes through it but, we had it bad last year.”

The Tigers started last year with five straight losses, but the turning point for them came in a road victory against the previously undefeated Grant, a win first-year Head Coach Jimmie Hillman hopes to build off of going in 2022.

“Ever since Grant came into the district, that’s a team we really get excited to play,” said Hillman. “Our kids like playing them, they like playing us. Both teams get really jacked up for it. We were winless, and they were undefeated. We knew that we wanted to start our season come district time, and they just happened to be the team we played first.”

Now, they just want to get a bad taste out of their mouth, and this season they have close to 30 guys returning from last year’s team, including 11 starters.

Senior Eian James said this year will look different because of the experience they have and the energy they bring to practice.

“Man everybody hungry,” said James. ”No matter if it’s a padded practice or not, we are competitive people. You might see a fight break out today, to be honest. That’s how bad everyone wants to win.”

Marksville knows they will be underdogs in the majority of the games they play. But, they are ready to shock the world.

“I’m ready, last year didn’t, unfortunately, turn out our way,” said James. “But I’m ready to be in a fight, I’m ready to prove everybody wrong.”

The Tigers know that every game will be tough, but that is something they live for.

