Trial date set for Kristina Hoffpauir after judge finds her capable to continue

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has found Kristina Hoffpauir, 34, capable of standing trial for the August 2019 death of Sherwood Doyle, 81, in Elizabeth. Hoffpauir is charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case, Hoffpauir was an acquaintance of Doyle’s. RPSO said Doyle’s cause of death was “blunt force injury of head and neck, asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and a stab wound to the neck.” According to the bill of information filed in the case, Doyle is believed to have died sometime between Aug. 1 and Aug. 6, 2019. Hoffpauir was indicted in October of that year.

Hoffpauir is now represented by public defender Chad Guillot. Her first attorney assigned to her case filed to have a sanity commission appointed, but it was initially denied.

In October 2021, both the state and defense came to an agreement to appoint one. Two doctors had differing opinions on the case, so a third doctor was asked to weigh in back in January.

After a bit of confusion last month about the location of that third report, a hearing was set for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to reveal its findings. After reviewing it, Judge Greg Beard found Hoffpauir capable of standing trial, and the report was filed into the record under seal.

Assistant District Attorney Derek Johnson represented the state at the hearing. A jury trial is set for Jan. 30, 2023.

