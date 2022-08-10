Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death

On August 10, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty.

Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.

After Baty’s post-mortem toxicology results showed she had died of an opioid overdose, Ford was brought in for questioning, and a search warrant was obtained for Ford’s phone.

Investigators discovered evidence to suggest Ford was the one who sold Baty the opioids, and an arrest warrant was issued for him on July 20.

”The evidence pretty much spoke for itself, along with the opiates that he gave her and the fact that she even said prior that ‘dope was his (Ford’s) thing’. From that point we began our investigation, it continued and continued, the coroner contacted us and gave us all the proper paperwork, and we began to talk to witnesses stating the exact same story. Everything coincided and probable cause was formed for his arrest,” said Lt. Garret Greer, BPD.

BPD said Ford agreed to turn himself in on July 24, but he instead fled the state. On August 1, BPD issued a press release asking for the public’s help locating Ford. This was the first time the public was notified that a homicide had occurred.

On August 6, Ford was found and arrested in Los Angeles, where he awaits extradition back to Louisiana, where he faces one count of second-degree murder.

“As of right now, we have a second-degree homicide. The investigation is still ongoing, so there may be other charges, there may not be, but right now second-degree homicide is the one charge we are going with until the investigation is closed,” said Lt. Greer.

At the time of the press conference, no date has been set for Ford’s extradition.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
A couple’s story went viral after they shared on social media that their daughter’s school told...
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
Kristina Hoffpauir
Trial date set for Kristina Hoffpauir after judge finds her capable to continue
GSU welcomes Paige Phillips as new head volleyball coach.
Grambling State University welcomes new head volleyball coach
‘We want it to stop’: City Council holds public meeting to address Alexandria crime

Latest News

Charvick Rachal
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets evidence of prior crimes introduced in Brandon Francisco case
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law