Disney+, Hulu getting new prices

(AP) - Disney+ and Hulu are getting more expensive.

Disney said it is raising prices for streaming subscribers in the U.S. who want to watch Disney+ without ads as more viewers switch to what CEO Bob Chapek described Wednesday, August 10, as the “best value in streaming.”

The price increases are tied to a new tiered service Disney will launch in December for U.S. subscribers.

The basic Disney+ service today costs $7.99 per month. Starting in December, that basic service will run ads, so a subscriber who wants no ads will have to upgrade to a premium service that starts at $10.99 per month, a 38% increase over current prices.

Hulu, which is majority-owned by Disney, is also seeing a price hike. The ad-supported subscription will increase to $7.99 a month. Hulu without ads will be $14.99 cents.

STANDALONE:

Disney+ Basic (with ads): $7.99/month; no annual option

Disney + Premium (no ads): $10.99/month; $109.99/year

Hulu Basic (with ads): $7.99/month; $79.99/year

Hulu Premium (no ads): $14.99/month; no annual option

ESPN+: $9.99 per month; $99.99 annually

BUNDLE PLAN:

Basic: Disney+ (with ads) & Hulu (with ads) — $9.99/month

Basic: Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $12.99/month

Legacy: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $14.99/month

Premium: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $19.99/month

HULU + LIVE TV:

Basic: Includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $69.99/month

Legacy: Includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $74.99/month

Premium: Includes Hulu (no ads), Disney+ (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $82.99/month

