Disney+, Hulu getting new prices

Disney+, Hulu
Disney+, Hulu(Disney / Hulu via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Disney+ and Hulu are getting more expensive.

Disney said it is raising prices for streaming subscribers in the U.S. who want to watch Disney+ without ads as more viewers switch to what CEO Bob Chapek described Wednesday, August 10, as the “best value in streaming.”

The price increases are tied to a new tiered service Disney will launch in December for U.S. subscribers.

The basic Disney+ service today costs $7.99 per month. Starting in December, that basic service will run ads, so a subscriber who wants no ads will have to upgrade to a premium service that starts at $10.99 per month, a 38% increase over current prices.

Hulu, which is majority-owned by Disney, is also seeing a price hike. The ad-supported subscription will increase to $7.99 a month. Hulu without ads will be $14.99 cents.

STANDALONE:

  • Disney+ Basic (with ads): $7.99/month; no annual option
  • Disney + Premium (no ads): $10.99/month; $109.99/year
  • Hulu Basic (with ads): $7.99/month; $79.99/year
  • Hulu Premium (no ads): $14.99/month; no annual option
  • ESPN+: $9.99 per month; $99.99 annually

BUNDLE PLAN:

  • Basic: Disney+ (with ads) & Hulu (with ads) — $9.99/month
  • Basic: Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $12.99/month
  • Legacy: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $14.99/month
  • Premium: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $19.99/month

HULU + LIVE TV:

  • Basic: Includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $69.99/month
  • Legacy: Includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $74.99/month
  • Premium: Includes Hulu (no ads), Disney+ (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $82.99/month

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
A couple’s story went viral after they shared on social media that their daughter’s school told...
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
Kristina Hoffpauir
Trial date set for Kristina Hoffpauir after judge finds her capable to continue
GSU welcomes Paige Phillips as new head volleyball coach.
Grambling State University welcomes new head volleyball coach
‘We want it to stop’: City Council holds public meeting to address Alexandria crime

Latest News

Musk disclosed in a series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his...
Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight
FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
FBI Director Wray addresses threats, declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search
Tennessee takes a different approach when it comes to homelessness in the state.
Tennessee tackling homelessness: Camping in certain areas could result in a felony charge
FILE - A federal judge ruled that Walgreens can be held responsible for contributing to San...
Judge: Walgreens contributed to San Francisco opioid crisis