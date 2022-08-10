Disney+, Hulu getting new prices
(AP) - Disney+ and Hulu are getting more expensive.
Disney said it is raising prices for streaming subscribers in the U.S. who want to watch Disney+ without ads as more viewers switch to what CEO Bob Chapek described Wednesday, August 10, as the “best value in streaming.”
The price increases are tied to a new tiered service Disney will launch in December for U.S. subscribers.
The basic Disney+ service today costs $7.99 per month. Starting in December, that basic service will run ads, so a subscriber who wants no ads will have to upgrade to a premium service that starts at $10.99 per month, a 38% increase over current prices.
Hulu, which is majority-owned by Disney, is also seeing a price hike. The ad-supported subscription will increase to $7.99 a month. Hulu without ads will be $14.99 cents.
STANDALONE:
- Disney+ Basic (with ads): $7.99/month; no annual option
- Disney + Premium (no ads): $10.99/month; $109.99/year
- Hulu Basic (with ads): $7.99/month; $79.99/year
- Hulu Premium (no ads): $14.99/month; no annual option
- ESPN+: $9.99 per month; $99.99 annually
BUNDLE PLAN:
- Basic: Disney+ (with ads) & Hulu (with ads) — $9.99/month
- Basic: Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $12.99/month
- Legacy: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $14.99/month
- Premium: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $19.99/month
HULU + LIVE TV:
- Basic: Includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $69.99/month
- Legacy: Includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $74.99/month
- Premium: Includes Hulu (no ads), Disney+ (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $82.99/month
