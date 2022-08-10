LDH: New action aims to increase monkeypox vaccine access

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health says new actions are aiming to increase the number of monkeypox vaccines available to the public.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization allowing for alternative dosing of the Jynneos vaccine for people ages 18 and older. Officials say that move increases the number of monkeypox vaccine doses by five-fold.

“We welcome today’s decision from the FDA,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health. “This alternative dosing regimen has been shown in prior studies to be safe and elicit an equivalent antibody response. Importantly, it will significantly increase the number of at-risk individuals who can now benefit from protection against monkeypox.”

Louisiana leaders say the new guidance on monkeypox vaccines is effective immediately. The vaccines can now be administered between layers of a person’s skin. Previously, the shots were given under a person’s skin.

