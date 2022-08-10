Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Jena Giants

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are coming off of a 10-2 season, which was one of the best they have had in the school’s history.

In Class 3A they have been looked at as one of the best teams in the district, and respectfully so. Over the last two years, they have finished 4-0 in district play over.

Head Coach Jay Roark said he appreciates the compliment because it shows the work that everyone has put in to help change the program around.

“It means a lot, but that’s based on the past,” said Roark. “A few years ago, I don’t think anyone would say that about our program. It shows how hard this team works.”

This year will look a little different for the Giants, losing 14 guys from last year’s team. But, they still have some experienced players on the roster, including 22 juniors returning to the Giants. Trace Franklin said they feel like they have not missed a beat.

“We lost a lot of players and a lot of great leaders,” said Franklin. “Our senior class and junior classman have stepped up, and it is really shown that they can be leaders to this team. We got playmakers all over the field. We just got to come together and play good football.”

One of those guys returning is Zerrick Jones. Last season he balled out for the Giants. On offense, he rushed for 656 yards and nine touchdowns. Jones was named the District Offensive MVP. He said last year was good, but the best is still yet to come.

“That was slight work,” said Jones. “I got some more in the bag coming for you.”

The Giants will need all that and more, especially to get past the quarterfinals. Jena has never advanced past that round, and they made the playoffs the last nine seasons.

“After my freshman year, we went to the third round,” said Jones. “My sophomore year, we fell short, so this year, I feel like we need to get over the hump.”

The writing is on the wall for the Giants. All they will have to do is execute.

