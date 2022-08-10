WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street

Charvick Rachal
Charvick Rachal(Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8.

APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is described as five feet, eight inches tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He is also believed to be armed.

Anyone with information regarding Rachal is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559 or the U.S. Marshal’s Service at 318-473-7411.

