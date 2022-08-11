Allen Parish man sets up backyard observatory

By Suzanne Ferrara
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Joe Fournet is a Kinder native and former McNeese Cowboy who is reaching far beyond ‘earthly’ schooling.

In Fournet’s backyard is an observatory with one of the most powerful telescopes in the country.

Those lucky enough to know Fournet can get a glimpse of breathtaking heavenly bodies.

He loves astronomy and images in the deep sky so much that he added another passion to his life, and that’s astrophotography.

In 2015, 43 years after he received his first small telescope, Fournet purchased the powerful telescope.

“It’s a hobby,” Fournet said. “I take it seriously because it’s so technical but the enjoyment I get out of it is much more than I got out of hunting and fishing at this time in my life.”

Fournet has been dubbed “Allen Parish’s Astronomer” because of his deep love for astronomy.

He said his favorite sites in the galaxy are the nebulas because they are so colorful, and they make awestriking photographic images.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal cruelty
Lacy Jordan
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
GSU welcomes Paige Phillips as new head volleyball coach.
Grambling State University welcomes new head volleyball coach
Charvick Rachal
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized

Latest News

Cypress Arrow
Investigating animal abuse allegations in Lena
RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal abuse in Lena
RPSB creating new buddy system to address bus driver vacancies
Central Louisiana Monkeypox update: Vaccines, treatment available
Monkeypox vaccines in Cenla