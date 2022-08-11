Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022.

Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said video footage from the crime scene showed two white men entering the business and then leaving. While they were walking back to their vehicle, one of them entered a truck that was parked next to their vehicle and took a rifle located inside. They then fled the scene.

After some investigating, RPSO said they were able to identify both suspects. However, they only revealed Jackson in their report.

On August 2, RPSO said they got a tip of Jackson’s location on La. Highway 1206 in Deville. They attempted to arrest him, but RPSO said he escaped into the woods. However, on August 9, he was located again on Philadelphia Road and was taken in custody without incident.

Jackson was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he is being held on a $34,000 bond.

As the investigation is still active, anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 318-641-6010.

