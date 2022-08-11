Entergy offering $150 credit to customers

The following news release was sent to KNOE by David Freese, Entergy Louisiana Communications. It is reproduced here in its entirety as a public service. Bold emphasis was added by KNOE.

BATON ROUGE – Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Ways to offer bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying residential customers across the state, with the application process expected to launch Aug. 17. This will include the company’s service territory in north, central, southeast and southwest Louisiana.

The bill payment assistance is part of $10 million in shareholder donations previously announced by Entergy Corporation, with approximately $4.4 million being allocated to United Ways for the benefit of Entergy’s Louisiana customers.

Qualifying Entergy Louisiana electric customers in all parishes served by the company will be able to apply for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill through their local United Way. To qualify, customers must be Entergy electric customers and have a total household income not exceeding 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four. For application information, please visit entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help/.

In addition to providing bill payment assistance, the company is taking several measures to help Entergy Louisiana residential customers and our communities, including:

Making a supplemental donation of approximately $354,000 to The Power Care which helps low-income older adults and customers with disabilities.

Providing $370,000 in grants to local nonprofits throughout Louisiana.

Waiving late payment fees for eligible residential customers. (To be eligible for the late fee credits, customers will need to verify their household income being less than $40,000. The process for customers to verify is being finalized.)

Waiving credit card payment fees for all residential customers.

Crediting back convenience fees for payments made to third-party vendors through November to residential customers accounts.

Organizing employee volunteers to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods.

Entergy Louisiana customers can receive incentives for installing energy efficient upgrades through the Entergy Solutions program. Examples of eligible energy efficiency upgrades available at little to no cost include LED bulbs, smart thermostats, AC tune-ups, duct sealing and insulation.

Customers are also encouraged to use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com to manage their energy usage. The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day and hour.Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.