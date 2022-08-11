Grant Cougars unveil new uniforms for 2022 season
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars have a lot of high expectations going into 2022 as they are eyeing their third straight playoff appearance for the first time in school history.
The team will be doing this in a fresh new look as Head Coach Dillon Barrett showed off the team’s new uniforms on Twitter.
The Cougars showed off two new uniforms including an all-white combination and a black-out uniform with a white helmet.
