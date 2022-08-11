Shreveport man arrested in Texas jewelry store heist investigation

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, and wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 Wednesday morning near Cypress.

Lester Ray Moody, 39, of Shreveport, was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, charged with one count of felony robbery in Longview, Texas, one count of armed robbery in Richland Parish, two counts of theft by fraud in Natchitoches Parish and two warrants from Natchitoches Police Department. More charges are pending in Morehouse Parish.

NPSO said that on July 1, around 1:25 p.m., Longview Police responded to a report of a robbery at Kay Jewelers at the Longview Mall in Texas. Longview Police advised that a man and woman “posed as customers by walking up to the jewelry counter and began looking at jewelry.”

The man, identified as Moody, allegedly pulled out a can of pepper spray from his pocket and sprayed an employee. Moody and an unidentified woman ran out of a nearby store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Longview Police learned that some of the possible stolen jewelry had been sold at a Natchitoches pawn shop.

NPSO detectives learned Moody had been arrested in Rapides Parish on a similar offense and that he was wanted in Richland Parish for armed robbery of a jewelry store and a person of interest in a jewelry store robbery in Morehouse Parish.

On August 10, an NPSO detective saw Moody and a woman at a business near Cypress, requested assistance from patrol deputies, and conducted the traffic stop that led to his arrest. The woman was released at the scene.

Moody remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center with holds from Texas, Richmond and Morehouse Parishes. This is an ongoing investigation.

