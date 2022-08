OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man wanted for second-degree murder.

OPD said Malcolm Pugh, 21, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact OPD at 318-335-0290.

