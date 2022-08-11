RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized.

The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the crime used a rake and a broom that was by the broken glass door and a brick was used to break the double pane glass windows.

It seems that nothing was taken from the church.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact RPSO.

