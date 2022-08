We are aware of several concerning videos on Facebook and other social media sights depicting alleged animal cruelty.

Our Animal Control Section as well as our Criminal Investigations Division are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the videos as well as their origin.

So far we have only received one complaint from an owner about the treatment of their animal from one of the videos.

We appreciate everyone, some from all over the country, who has reached out via phone calls, emails and Facebook posts.

We ask the public to give us time to conduct a complete and thorough investigation and we will give an update when the investigation is completed.