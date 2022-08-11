Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: St. Mary’s Tigers

Mary Margaret Ellison caught up with the St. Mary Tigers, as they are hungry and eyeing a deep postseason run.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The St. Mary’s Tigers are coming off back-to-back winning seasons, but the one thing on their minds is going undefeated and winning district.

The Tigers finished last season 8-3, but the game that left a scar was losing to Metairie Country Day School in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year.

“Anytime you do not end your last game with a win, it puts a bad taste in your mouth,” said Tigers’ Head Coach Aaron York. “We talk about it all the time that when you lose, you have 360 plus days to think about that loss. We have challenged our kids with it.”

Coach York enters his fifth season with the Tigers, and he has faith that the team that has been playing together since they were kids will claim district title.

“We got second in district and second is the first loser, so we are coming in with nothing to lose,” said senior Quarterback Adam Parker. “This is my last year, so I am telling all of my guys that we have to go out there and be the baddest guys on the turf and go for the win no matter what.”

Parker heads into his third season as the lead signal caller with the Tigers. Last season, he threw for 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns and now returns his two favorite targets, Ethan Busby and Ben Bienvenu.

“There is a great deal of trust,” said Coach York. “From a coach that coaches offense, he does know your system. It is nice to know, I think I said it this summer, but he is a coach on the field. He sees things, and he can make adjustments.”

Bienvenu was the Tigers’ leading receiver last season, as he had 35 catches, 415 yards and five touchdowns, but that is not all, he also leads the defense as a linebacker and made 56 tackles.

“We have been working a lot this off-summer catching 100 balls a day with them,” said Bienvenu. “He is getting better. He has been putting in work, I have been putting in work. I think we are going to have a lot better year this year.”

The Tigers’ motto this season is going from good to great, and that is exactly what Ethan Busby is ready to do after suffering a fractured tibia during last season.

“When seven-on-sevens came along, it was kind of the start over, where I could actually not worry about having the brace on and not have to worry about cutting, and then at Southern Arkansas University, I just kind of got out there and did my thing, and it paid off.”

The matchup St. Mary’s is ready for is Logansport, as they took the district title from them and was the Class 1A runner-up, and they are ready to flip the outcome.

To see who the St. Mary’s Tigers will play this season, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

