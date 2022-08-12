Going for Gold: Seven track athletes earn All-American honors at Junior Olympics

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - On your mark, get set, go for gold!

Some of the youngest track and field athletes in our area are now considered among the very best in the entire country. All-Cenla Elite sent 28 athletes to the AAU Junior Olympics last week in North Carolina and five returned with All-American honors.

To be considered an All-American, athletes have to place in the top eight in their age group in their sport. For 8th grader Jaytun Terry, he competed in his first Junior Olympics and was named an All-American in the triple jump.

“It feels good because not many kids around my age around here are doing this, so it made me feel special,” said Terry.

In total, over 30 track and field stars represented Central Louisiana at the Junior Olympics, where they competed against 15,000 athletes across the nation. Alexis Guillory and Sarah Dupuy are both seniors at Alexandria Senior High and placed third and fourth in their age group in the javelin at the Junior Olympics.

For Guillory, this was her second straight year being named an All-American.

“It’s awesome knowing that all your hard work throughout the year has finally paid off, and you get to name yourself as an All-American,” she said.

For 13-year-old Noble Williams, he went into the national meet ranked as the number one rated javelin thrower in the country in his age group. What Williams came back with was not only a new personal best, but set a new national record and a gold medal that he made sure he wore to his first day of school.

“My last few throws weren’t looking so good, so I actually didn’t have that much confidence, but once I got comfortable, I felt that record coming up,” said Williams.

For Williams, the record was special, but being named an All-American with his older sister, Noelle, by his side made the trip worth it. Noelle also finished top eight at the Junior Olympics in the triple jump. While they have that sibling rivalry, they are each other’s biggest fans.

“It’s actually very motivating, because we are there for each other all the time,” said Noelle.

Rosepine’s Amaya Shine and Bunkie’s Kaylen Rabalais also represented Central Louisiana and came back home with medals.

Shine quite literally shined at the Junior Olympics placing top eight in the 4x800. Rabalais brought home the gold to Bunkie winning a gold medal in women’s javelin with a throw of 152′11″.

