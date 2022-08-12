Starks man facing 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Phillip Wayne Heard
Phillip Wayne Heard(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Starks man is accused of downloading multiple images of child sex abuse, Beauregard authorities said.

The arrest was triggered by a complaint by Google made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the downloading of multiple images of child sexual abuse, according to information from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Special agents with the Attorney General’s Office reviewed the complaints on May 23, then the investigation was forwarded to Beauregard Det. Toree Simmons.

The Special Response Team, comprised of the DeRidder Police Department and Beauregard Sheriff’s Office, on Friday searched a residence belonging to Phillip Wayne Heard, 34, of Starks.

The Sheriff’s Office said the search resulted in the arrest of Heard for 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Heard is being held without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office said more charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal abuse in Lena
Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
Ebony Sonnier sits beside her defense attorney, Franz Borghardt, during opening arguments for...
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Back to School 2022!
Check out this week's Sweet Celebrations winner, Patricia Bursh!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-8/12/2022
8/12/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
8/12/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast