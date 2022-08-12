Tackling the nursing shortage in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hospitals around the nation are feeling the effects of the nursing shortage after the past two years of dealing with the pandemic caused many of them to leave the career field.

In Central Louisiana, the CHRISTUS Cabrini Foundation has partnered with the Central Louisiana Community Foundation to start a nursing retention and recruitment fund, investing $25,000 to get the fund up and running. The fund is aimed at increasing the nursing staff in all areas of the hospital and providing debt assistance for new nurses with student loan debt.

“We are so excited about this opportunity,” said Shannon Forrest, Chief Nursing Officer at Cabrini. “It gives us the additional funding that we need to help take care of our nursing staff, specifically with the pandemic. You saw that a lot of our baby boomers decided to get out of nursing a lot sooner than they had earlier anticipated because of the crisis. We do have a nursing crisis in the United States and that’s no different than here in Alexandria. And so, this fund will absolutely help alleviate some of that crisis and allow us again to provide to the community what we feel is necessary to give them the best quality outcomes.”

Anyone can donate to the fund, which will be an ongoing campaign in the community. You can find the donation form on the Central Louisiana Community Foundation website.

