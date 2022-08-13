Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win, in hospice

Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their...
Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care.(Robert Scott/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his wife, Linda.

The MVP of the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl victory over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

From Alliance, Ohio, Dawson starred at Purdue and was selected fifth overall by Pittsburgh in the 1957 NFL draft. After seeing limited time in the NFL in three seasons with the Steelers and two with Cleveland, he joined the Dallas Texans in the American Football League in 1962, reuniting with former Purdue assistant coach Hank Stram.

Dawson moved with the team to Kansas City the following season and remained the Chiefs’ starting quarterback until retiring in 1975.

In addition to his work at KMBC where he was the station’s first sports anchor, Dawson was a game analyst for NBC and the Chiefs’ radio network and hosted HBO’s “Inside the NFL” show.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy and Dana Thomas believe Mia, their 3-year-old Cane Corso, was subjected to abuse during...
More owners speak out about animal abuse in Lena, RPSO investigates claims
RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal abuse in Lena
Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Ebony Sonnier sits beside her defense attorney, Franz Borghardt, during opening arguments for...
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea

Latest News

FILE- Internal Revenue Service taxes forms are seen on Feb. 13, 2019. The flagship climate...
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems’ bill
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose an eye
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
R. Kelly accuser to give key testimony on trial-fixing charge
Video shows people evacuating a music festival in Spain as strong winds damage the stage and...
1 killed after strong winds cause stage collapse at music festival in Spain