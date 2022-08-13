Shooting outside church after funeral leaves 1 injured; suspect arrested

One person is injured after a shooting on Friday, August 12 at Bayou Jacob rd., in Plaquemine.
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported one person was injured and a suspect was arrested in a shooting outside a church after a funeral on Friday, Aug. 12.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Anthony James,18, of Baton Rouge, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting that happened at Pilgrim Rest Church on Bayou Jacob Road in Plaquemine.

Anthony James
Anthony James(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

“Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine today and I don’t like it,” said Stassi.

According to Stassi, funeral services were held for a man who was killed in Baton Rouge last week. He added once the funeral was wrapping up and people started leaving the church, some people got into an argument, guns were drawn, and shots were fired.

Stassi said the victim was hit in the lower body and rushed to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

