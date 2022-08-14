Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide

The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide.(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide.

At approximately 8:27 a.m., APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body/

AFD and Pineville Police assisted APD.

