NSU Demons offense comes out strong during first scrimmage

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - In the Northwestern State Demons’ first scrimmage of the year, it was the offense that stood out the most as the lurking question still for Northwestern State is who will be the team’s starting quarterback?

Kansas transfer Miles Fallin and sophomore Zach Clement took the majority of reps today. Head Coach Brad Laird said he is content with how the offense played as a whole implementing Offensive Coordinator Cody Crill’s offense.

“They did protect the football, no turnovers offensively that is number one,” said Coach Laird. “I thought throughout the scrimmage they made good decisions. They didn’t force the football, they took what was there.”

Fallin finished the scrimmage with 215 yards, and Clement finished with 171 yards with each throwing a pair of touchdowns.

“For the most part it was a clean game by the quarterback position,” said Coach Laird. “I think you have seen that over the last couple of practices with Miles and Zach, so it was good to see them taking what they did Tuesday and Thursday. They were in some thud situations as they entered the live scrimmage, but they executed.”

There were 13 different receivers that caught passes during the scrimmage including Wide Receiver Javon Antonio who had three touchdowns and East Mississippi transfer Zach Patterson had a 65-yard touchdown.

Coach Laird does not have a clear-cut starting quarterback yet, as the Demons have only had nine practices, but he said he would like to have a solidified starting quarterback when they take the field against Montana in their season opener.

