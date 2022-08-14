Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore

Hawaii Island police are investigating an apparent drowning of a 16-year-old boy and his missing 14-year-old brother in Puna.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept out to sea off a remote Hawaii beach on Thursday afternoon, emergency responders said.

HawaiiNewsNow reports the search for the 14-year-old continues.

Officials responded to a report of multiple swimmers in distress around 3:20 p.m. Thursday in waters off Shipman or Haena Beach in the Puna district.

According to response crews, a father, his two sons and another adult were swimming when they were swept out by the current and high surf.

Investigators said the two adults and the 16-year-old were pulled from the water by helicopter.

Emergency medics said they immediately began CPR on the 16-year-old, as they began transporting him to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m.

Police said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A missing person case has been initiated for the 14-year-old boy, authorities said.

Firefighters said the beach is in an isolated area and that the group had hiked from Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy and Dana Thomas believe Mia, their 3-year-old Cane Corso, was subjected to abuse during...
More owners speak out about animal abuse in Lena, RPSO investigates claims
RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal abuse in Lena
Tackling the nursing shortage in Cenla
Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died at a hospital after she...
Police: Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Reports: Anne Heche to be taken off life support
The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an...
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide
NSU scrimmage recap