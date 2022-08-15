Alexandria City Council calls special meeting to review a new cyber security software

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A special meeting for the Alexandria City Council has been called for Thursday, Aug. 18, to hear more about a new cyber security plan for the city.

The council will consider agreeing to purchase cloud-based software from the company Artic Wolf as an added cyber security layer to what the city already has.

Arctic Wolf Networks describes its business as a cyber security company that provides security monitoring to detect and respond to cyber threats.

This meeting comes as Alexandria is still dealing with a ransomware attack that occurred back in June affecting networks across the city, including the utility department. Mayor Jeff Hall’s administration has denied any information being stolen from the attack but did say the breach halted the utility billing process. The matter is still being investigated by state and local law enforcement agencies.

A representative with Artic Wolf spoke to the council last Tuesday, Aug. 9, but the council delayed purchasing the new software because they said they received no information prior to the meeting about new cyber security plans.

District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington told News Channel 5 that a special meeting had to be called because if the council waited until the next regularly scheduled meeting to sign a contract with Artic Wolf, it would cost the city an additional $48,000.

The meeting will be at 4 p.m. inside Alexandria City Hall.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.