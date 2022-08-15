ASH to host Acadiana, Neville in a three team scrimmage

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friday night lights are upon us, but perhaps none with shine brighter than at the scrimmage scheduled at Alexandria Senior High on Friday, Aug. 19.

The Trojans will welcome in two of the state’s best teams in Acadiana and Neville for a three-team scrimmage. For ASH, this will be the team’s first time competing against Acadiana since the 2020 Class 5A State Championship which saw Acadiana win by just one point.

