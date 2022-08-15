Indoor mask mandate returns to Southern University for fall semester

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With school starting this week for the Southern Jags, officials have decided to bring back their indoor mask mandate taking effect Monday, August 15.

The university released the following statement:

In an effort to continue to keep its campus communities safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern University System will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all campuses effective Monday, August 15, 2022. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

The Systemwide COVID-19 vaccine protocols remain in place. For more information on these protocols, go to sus.edu/vaccine.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.