Leesville man accused of timber theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.

LDAF said Johnson was hired to log a 20-acre tract of timberland in Vernon Parish. The owner said he believed he was not paid for all the timber harvested off his property. Following an investigation, LDAF said Johnson failed to pay for loads of timber valued at $1,860.74. He was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for one count of theft of timber less than $25,000. His bond was set at $15,000, which he posted on August 11, 2022.

On August 11, LDAF said Johnson was arrested again for the two additional counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 in Rapides Parish, following complaints from two separate landowners in the parish. Johnson was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on two counts of theft of timber. No bond has been set at this time.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative action.

