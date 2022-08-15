Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004 John Deere ATV, driven by Thompson. For reasons still under investigation, Thompson’s ATV experienced a tire malfunction, which caused the ATV to overturn several times ejecting Thompson from the ATV.

LSP reports that Thompson sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she later succumbed to her injuries.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 27 fatal crashes, resulting in 29 deaths.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.