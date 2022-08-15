RPSO warns of jury duty scam

Jury Duty Scam
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”

RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the United States Civil Citation and Warrants Department and are reaching out for an overdue fine and fees for missed jury duty. The scammer is even using the names of RPSO employees, telling a person to go to the third floor at the courthouse and providing a room number that does not exist. They are also using the word “kiosk” to verify payments.

Law enforcement will never call you soliciting money to collect money or prevent an arrest. Anytime you receive a call like this, and the person is requesting you get a prepaid Visa or gift card from a business to pay anything, it is a scam. Once the criminal has the code of the card, they can access the money instantly. Anytime you receive a call like this, hang up on the person and block their phone number.

