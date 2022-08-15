St. Mary’s Coach Aaron York joins Sportsnite crew in studio to preview 2022 season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the high school football season quickly approaches, the Sportsnite crew brought in St. Mary’s Head Coach Aaron York to talk about the upcoming season.

Coach York talked about the veterans he has on both sides of the ball and the games he is looking forward to the most on the 2022 schedule.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.