St. Mary’s Coach Aaron York joins Sportsnite crew in studio to preview 2022 season

St. Mary's coach Aaron York previews season with Sportsnite crew
By Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the high school football season quickly approaches, the Sportsnite crew brought in St. Mary’s Head Coach Aaron York to talk about the upcoming season.

Coach York talked about the veterans he has on both sides of the ball and the games he is looking forward to the most on the 2022 schedule.

