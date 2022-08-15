Take me back to the glory days: Pineville Rebels host mock practice for dads

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -Do you ever watch your kid play the sport you used to play and think I wish I could go back to my glory days?

Head Coach Bryant Bell and the Pineville Rebels did just that for their players’ dads and relatives. They were able to get in on some of the action that happens every day in their child’s life as a Rebel.

“The process was that they were going to go through a mock, day in the life, through the lens of their son or their relative whoever they are here representing,” said Coach Bell. “They went through a defensive and offensive install meeting, and they went through our weight room procedure.”

There were 19 dads who showed up and were ready to show out like it was just yesterday since they played football. Many of them did play football at Pineville, but there were a few former Alexandria High School Trojans who popped in to represent their relatives, who are Rebels.

“We did the drills at ASH, they were a little different, but we definitely did them,” Terrance Sanders, uncle of Charlie Carr . “It brings back the warm and fuzzies, just getting back in the three-point stance and doing the defense and offense. "

Everyone who came out to the Glory Days practice had to wear the jersey of the player they were representing. Coach Bell and his staff did not take it easy on their participants as it was all or nothing.

“It was great, a great opportunity to be able to tap into the mindset of both the players and the coaches,” said dad of Pineville Rebels, Bryant Sanders. “We experienced behind the scenes of the coaching strategies as well as what the athletes go through. It was fun it was exciting.”

“We are happy that our dads and our men showed up and represented,” said Coach Bell.

Even though the dads and relatives were put to the test on how much they could lift, squat and go through drills. It was a walk down memory lane, and a time to make new memories with their kids.

