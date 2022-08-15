Waitr rebrands to ASAP

New name reflects “deliver anything” business model
Waitr has changed to ASAP
Waitr has changed to ASAP(ASAP)
By Waitr/ASAP
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The following has been provided by ASAP:

Waitr has announced it has changed its name to ASAP, signaling a new “deliver anything” business model. The name change is the culmination of the company’s recent transition to bring its best-in-class food delivery services to a broader array of products.

ASAP’s new vision is delivering to consumers, same day, from any type of business. In preparation for the rebrand, the company accelerated the expansion of its services in recent weeks, signing agreements to launch delivery of a wide variety of items such as alcohol, sporting goods, luxury apparel, auto and electrical parts, and other need it now products.

ASAP expresses our new brand identity, building on our original delivery ethos,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr Holdings Inc. “The strategies we have implemented have reinforced our ‘anything, anywhere ASAP’ vision, making us the go-to company for a wider range of products and services. And of course, our emphasis on working with businesses to make them more successful will never change.”

Among the new business expansions under the ASAP brand is the company’s proprietary in-stadium ordering technology, which allows fans to avoid the typical long lines at stadium concession areas. ASAP has secured exclusive in-stadium mobile ordering agreements with MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants, the New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints, the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

Still to be revealed this year will be the company’s new stock ticker symbol aligning with the ASAP rebranding.

ASAP, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc., is an online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Its proprietary in-stadium mobile ordering technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats.

Additionally, the ASAP platform facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. It provides a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of June 30, 2022, ASAP operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

