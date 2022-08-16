Closer look at La. Democratic Party’s controversial senatorial endorsement

Gary Chambers Jr., Luke Mixon and Syrita Steib
Gary Chambers Jr., Luke Mixon and Syrita Steib(MGN / Louisiana Democratic Party / Gary Chambers Jr., Luke Mixon and Syrita Steib)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 13, the Louisiana Democratic Party’s ‘Democratic State Central Committee’ endorsed three candidates to challenge incumbent Senator John Kennedy in the upcoming race for U.S. Senate. Those candidates include Gary Chambers Jr., Luke Mixon and Syrita Steib. While the triple-threat endorsement was intended to unify the party, it did not appear to have that desired effect.

Going into the meeting, the executive committee favored Chambers, but committee members debated a dual endorsement of Chambers and Mixon. Ultimately, the committee passed a resolution by a vote of 80-36, leading to the endorsement of three candidates: Chambers, Mixon and Steib.

Following Saturday’s vote, Chambers, a Baton Rouge-based social justice advocate, spoke out against the vote. He said the party’s chair, Katie Bernhardt, told him last October that “a Black man could not win statewide,” noting as well that he believes Bernhardt favors Mixon. The chairwoman has responded since then. In an official statement last night, Bernhardt said in part:

“The members of the DSCC spoke with that vote, and it is our duty to uphold the will of our members. We believe that all three endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, along with our endorsed congressional candidates and all democratic candidates for PSC are strong candidates who can get voters to the polls. We will be here every step of the way to support all of them in that endeavor.”

We spoke with KALB Political Analyst Greg LaRose on “Louisiana Latest” to take a closer look at the situation:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an...
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide
Randy and Dana Thomas believe Mia, their 3-year-old Cane Corso, was subjected to abuse during...
More owners speak out about animal abuse in Lena, RPSO investigates claims
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road
Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash
Leesville man accused of timber theft
RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal abuse in Lena

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Analyst Greg LaRose
Closer look at La. Democratic Party’s controversial senatorial endorsement
Cypress Arrow Kennel and K-9 Academy in Lena, La.
Another dog owner steps forward over alleged dog abuse in Lena
Another dog owner steps forward over alleged dog abuse in Lena