‘Didn’t think I’d ever find him;’ DNA test unites New Orleans woman with father in Norway after 52 years

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A DNA test has reunited a New Orleans woman with her father for the first time on the other side of the world.

Patty McCraw, a 52-year-old New Orleans woman who was born to a single mom, took a DNA test at the height of the pandemic in 2020 hoping to find out more about her father.

According to MyHeritage.com, McCraw’s father, Ole Fredrik, was a Norwegian sailor who set sail before she was born and had no knowledge of her existence.

Patty McCraw was reunited with her father, Ole Fredrik, after 52 years thanks to a DNA test.
Patty McCraw was reunited with her father, Ole Fredrik, after 52 years thanks to a DNA test.(MyHeritage.com)

Until now.

In August of 2022, McCraw boarded a plane to Norway to meet her father and three step-siblings for the first time in her life.

The moment they met at the airport was captured in a video provided by MyHeritage.com. McCraw and her father embraced, both in tears, declaring “I love you!”

