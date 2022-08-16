Football scrimmage schedule around Cenla

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - High school football programs are beginning to make final preparations for the 2022 football season, and this week, teams will get the first chance to face an opponent other than themselves in scrimmage contests.

Below is a list of scrimmages impacting the schools in Central Louisiana.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18:

Avoyelles @ Central -BR - 6 p.m

Merryville, Pickering @ DeQuincy - 5:30 p.m.

Oakdale @ Welsh - 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19:

Acadiana, Neville @ ASH - 5 p.m.

Bunkie @ Sacred Heart-VP

Grant @ Jonesboro-Hodge - 6 p.m.

Jena @ Menard - 7 p.m.

Leesville @ St. Louis Catholic - 6 p.m.

Many @ Jasper, Tx - 6 p.m.

Northside @ Marksville - 7 p.m.

Pineville @ Nat Central - 6 p.m.

Rosepine @ Bolton - 5 p.m.

Westlake @ Tioga

Winnfield @ Montgomery - 6 p.m.

East Beauregard @ St. Mary’s

