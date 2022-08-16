THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS previously involved with mother charged with murder in child’s hot car death

By Scottie Hunter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022
LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - A Lake Charles woman is charged with murder after allegedly leaving her baby in her SUV for around five hours Sunday, Aug. 14, resulting in the child’s death.

The 9News Investigators have learned Ivy Lee, 22, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of her 6-month-old baby girl. The Calcasieu Parish coroner identified the child as Carissa Lewis. Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) confirm the Department of Children and Family Services previously had contact with the mother after she was accused of abandoning another child in a hot car back in 2019.

Ivy Lee
Ivy Lee(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)

“Yes, DCFS was involved in the case,” said Chief Deputy Gary “Stitch” Guillory with CPSO. “They were called out but during the course of the investigation, the mother voluntarily gave us that baby before the state had to get involved. That baby was given to a family member so there was never another follow-up.”

Lee originally told detectives that the child was not in her care. She later told detectives that she left the child in her small SUV for around five hours while she was at work. Guillory said it’s unclear what the mother’s motives were but there’s no excuse for what she’s accused of doing.

“She knew that baby was in the car and she chose to go to work for an entire shift. There is no excuse,” added Guillory.

