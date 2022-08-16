Report: Dog contracted monkeypox from its owners

This is believed to be the first human to dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.
This is believed to be the first human to dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.(CNN Newsource / CDC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A monkeypox case in France appears to have spread from humans to a dog.

According to a case published in the Lancet Medical Journal, two men who live in the same household contracted the virus.

About two weeks later, their dog, a four-year-old Italian greyhound, started to have symptoms of monkeypox and tested positive.

The couple said they co-slept with their dog.

This is believed to be the first human-to-dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

