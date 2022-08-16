Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Bolton Bears

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Bolton Bears are ready to get back on the gridiron this year, especially after last season when they finished with a 2-7 record. The Bears return nine starters from the 2021 team.

Brennan Paige is ready to turn the page.

“We had a lot of good players, and we couldn’t put it together,” said Paige. “I think that fueled a lot of the kids to come back”

After not having much success the previous year, you can imagine the Bears will consider a great season by taking baby steps and adding more wins than they had before. Not to Bolton.

Aaron Obey said the only way he wants to finish is on top.

“At least have a winning season,”said Obey. “If not, the first round, but the ultimate goal is to bring home a championship.”

Bolton will step down to Class 3A this year and that does not matter to Paige, because he is ready to compete against anyone.

“Anybody can get it,” said Paige. “Every team has athletes on their team, I’m just ready to play.”

Usually, teams have their rivalry games circled on the calendar, but Obey has two teams that he cannot wait to play because of the way the games went for them last year.

“Marksville and Buckeye,” said Obey. “Last year, we lost our homecoming to Buckeye, and we shouldn’t have. Marksville, it’s just something about that purple and yellow.”

First-year Head Coach James Dartez knows this was a task to help turn this program around, and he is fine with that because both the players and the staff are all on the same level to make the Bears one of the best teams in Cenla again.

“We got something to prove, especially these seniors,” said Dartez. “They said that when I first got here, they said ‘coach, we were tired of losing. We want to change this around. We want to bring the Bolton name back to prominence in Alexandria,’ and that’s what we intend to do, to prove that Bolton is back.”

The Bears will open their season on September 1 against Tioga.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.