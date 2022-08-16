Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Rosepine Eagles

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles pushed themselves to new heights last year and reached the quarter-finals for the first time ever in the school’s history.

Quarterback Jake Smith said that since they have that success, they itching to push the bar.

“We just want to get back there,” said Smith. “I know getting to the dome is everyone’s dream, but we have to get it done.”

They know this will be a tough task, especially after losing their star quarterback, Ethan Frey. Jake Smith filled in for a game last year in Frey’s absence, so he is no stranger to playing the position. He said that he is ready to go out there and make a name for himself.

“He was a great guy and taught me how to work hard,” said Smith. “It will be big shoes to fill, but we are going to do it.”

One guy who is returning from last year’s team is Running Back Grant Ducote. Last season he had 2,015 yards and 35 touchdowns. He did not give himself any credit. Ducote said the production came because of others around him.

“I think my success came from how good we threw the ball,” said Ducote. “The respect of how we threw the ball allowed me to have the year that I had.”

This senior class is larger than the previous year. Thirteen guys will put on the Rosepine uniform one last time. Ducote believes chemistry will be the reason for this year’s success.

“Most of us have been playing together since we were little,” said Ducote. “We have a great bond and go wherever together. I think that this is going to help us a lot on Friday night”

Head Coach Brad Ducote is excited about this season and understands that there will be a target on his back because everyone wants to beat him this year.

“Everybody is going to be gunning for us,” said Ducote. “We kind of notched a different level to our program last year, and we want to keep it up. It wasn’t a fluke, and these kids are focused and ready to roll.”

