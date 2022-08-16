Weston and UPC insurance customers granted 60 more days to place policies with citizens

Louisiand Department of Insurance logo.
Louisiand Department of Insurance logo.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Weston and UPC policy holders have 60 additional days to place policies with Louisiana citizens.

Insurance commissioner Jim Donelon announced today that Louisiana citizens will provide an additional 60 days after cancellation for insurance agents to place Weston property and casualty insurance company policies with citizens while maintaining coverage for policy holders.

Weston, a Florida insurer with about 10,300 Louisiana policies, was placed into liquidation by a Florida court on August 8, which will cause the cancellation of its Louisiana policies on September 7.

Another Florida-based insurer, United Property and Casualty insurance company (UPC), recently had its financial stability rating downgraded by insurance rating agency Demotech.

Some UPC policy holders with mortgage-paid policies may receive notice that they will need to find a new insurer or be force-placed by their mortgage company, depending on that mortgage company’s guidelines.

Citizens’ 60-day extension will also apply to UPC policy holders in that situation, with the 60-day period beginning on the force-placed coverage notice date.

“I urge Louisiana policyholders who have residential insurance policies with Weston to contact an agent and begin shopping for a new policy in the private market or, if necessary, with citizens,” commissioner Donelon said. “UPC policy holders should open any correspondence from their mortgage company in case it contains a notice of force-placed coverage, in which case they should contact their agent immediately or call the LDI at 800-259-5300.”

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an...
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide
Leesville man accused of timber theft
Cypress Arrow Kennel and K-9 Academy in Lena, La.
Another dog owner steps forward over alleged dog abuse in Lena
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road
Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash
Jacob Michot
Civil lawsuit filed against Woodworth man accused of sexual assault, rape

Latest News

“It’s past time that we try something new”: Alexandria Councilman seeking immediate action to curb crime
Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission
Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy in Lena
Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations
Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast