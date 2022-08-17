Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old.

Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners at a local hospital alerted RPSO Special Victims Unit Detectives on July 30 about a juvenile victim. RPSO worked with the Children’s Advocacy Center to obtain a warrant for Bryant’s arrest on the above charges.

Bryant was released on August 11 on a $200,000 bond.

SVU Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information regarding Mark Bryant should contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at (318) 473-6727.

