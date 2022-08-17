Entergy CEO announces plans to retire

Leo Denault
Leo Denault(Hand-out | Entergy Corporation)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Corporation announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) that Leo P. Denault, chairman and chief executive officer, will retire in 2023 following 23 years of service to the company and a 40-year career in the energy industry.

The Entergy board of directors elected Andrew “Drew” Marsh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, to succeed Denault as CEO, effective Nov. 1.

Denault will continue to lead the board as executive chairman until his retirement. He will work closely with Marsh and the senior leadership team to support a smooth and organized transition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy in Lena
Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Leesville man accused of timber theft
Cypress Arrow Kennel and K-9 Academy in Lena, La.
Another dog owner steps forward over alleged dog abuse in Lena
Jacob Michot
Civil lawsuit filed against Woodworth man accused of sexual assault, rape

Latest News

Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy in Lena
Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Acadian Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-8/17/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kids from Acadian Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-8/17/2022